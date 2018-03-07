UH head coach Nick Rolovich previews the 2018 football season

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 2018 Rainbow Warrior football schedule is complete.

After the release of the Mountain West Conference schedule last week, Hawaii has filled all the blanks.

View the full schedule here.

When Nick Rolovich took over as head coach in 2016, the Rainbow Warriors went 7-7 overall and 4-4 in the conference. They also scored a Hawaii Bowl victory over Middle Tennessee.

In 2017, the team went 3-9 overall and 1-7 in the conference.

"Got a little dose of reality," Rolovich admitted. "It's really nice to get back with the guys. This morning was a great workout, and I just texted the guys and said, 'Hey, you guys just made my day. We're on a good track now."

The work has already begun by filling open coaching positions, getting players ready, and watching hours of film.

"I like that we took our time. I got some other staff members involved in the hires. I thought we were very diligent. I thought we were thorough, and the main quality we were looking for is, was that a good person that is committed to making these young men better people?" Rolovich said.

When the players hit the field, they'll be practicing the run-and-shoot offense.

"It's what comes out of me when I talk. Coming into the season, or into the job, I made the decision to use all the personnel we had to try and win as many games as we could," Rolovich said.

Spring ball starts March 21 with 15 days of practice over five weeks.