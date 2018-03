HONOLULU (KHON2) - Singers, musicians, dancers, variety artists, actors and models will compete this July at the 22nd Annual World Championships of Performing Arts in Long Beach, California.

Teen singers Lotus Machado and Rachel Javier are two of three local girls participating in the competition. They join us today with a performance.

Website: http://www.wcopa.com/about-us/about-us-wcopa