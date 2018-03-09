Tavana performs at Blue Note Hawaii on March 29
Tavana’s blend of singer/songwriter, acoustic-blues-rock-roots music has been captivating audiences throughout the Hawaiian islands and on the mainland.
He joins us today with a performance and tells us about his upcoming show at Blue Note Hawaii.
March 29
Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.
Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.
Ticket Prices: Premium $35, Loge $25, Bar $15
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
