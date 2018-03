The Super American Circus is coming to the Blaisdell this weekend!

This modern one-ring circus will showcase some of the best acts in the world.

Bello Nock, the "World’s Greatest Comic Daredevil," and ringmaster Cornell "Tuffy" Nicholas joined us on Living808.

And get this, Trini will be a guest ringmaster on Sunday at 1 p.m.!

The Super American Circus

March 9, 10, and 11 - Eight Shows

The Blaisdell Arena

www.superamericancircus.com