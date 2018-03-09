Spring style event at Trina Turk in Waikiki gives back to local charity

By: Web Staff

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 04:26 PM HST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 04:26 PM HST

Celebrate International Women’s Day at Trina Turk in the International Marketplace.

They are holding a Spring style event from 6 p.m. to 9 p,m, on March 8, 2018. Everyone’s invited!

Receive exclusive spring styling tips from celebrity stylist, Crystal Pancipanci and Indulge in snacks and drinks!

20 percent of the entire day’s sales will benefit Women Speaking Out Hawaii.

https://www.trinaturk.com/

http://www.pancistyle.com/

