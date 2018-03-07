Sign up now for the HONOLULU Family Fun Run

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 2nd annual HONOLULU Family Fun Run presented by First Hawaiian Bank allows you to raise money for your school or for Aloha United Way.

It will be held on Saturday, March 31, at Ala Moana beach park. The event runs from 7:30 to 10 a.m., with a warm-up featuring special guests at 7:15 a.m.

Keiki ages 3-10 years old can participate in a 500-meter dash. Family members of all ages can enter the 5k fun run, a leisurely walk/run with selfie stops, snack stations, entertainment, and more.

Sign up now for $5 off each entry by using the code: HONOLULUFAMILY.

Website: honolulufamily.com

