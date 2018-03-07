Shirokiya Japan Village Walk: Girls Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Girls Day, known as Hinamatsuri in Japan, falls on Saturday, March 3.

Shirokiya Japan Village Walk is ready to celebrate.

"Typically, families will set up a display of hina-ningyo dolls, or Girls Day dolls, and they will pray for the happiness and healthy growth of their girls, and make offerings throughout the day of things such as rice crackers," explained Andrew Corbin, Shirokiya inventory controller. "They depict the emperor and the empress as kind of watching over the girls as they prosper and grow."

On Saturday, Shirokiya will feature a Japanese candy artist from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as live entertainment, including taiko, hula, and music.

Website: www.shirokiya.com