Sam Choy's kitchen essentials

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Sam Choy tells us what we should have in our kitchen to be a successful home chef.

"I think sometimes we overbuy things," Choy said. "You find yourself seeing things you never use, and that's why it's important to have things you're going to use every time you're in the kitchen."

Choy prefers wooden cooking utensils, such as spoons and spatulas, and tongs of varying sizes, both metal and rubber-coated.

A good knife kit is also a must, along with a container to keep your knives safe and organized.

Choy also recommends a set of mixing bowls. Choy's set comes with graters and colanders, and features rubberized bottoms.

Glass mixing bowls with lids are great to store dressings that can eat away at typical plastic storage containers.

Pans are key, but you don't need more than three.

Baking dishes are great not just for baking, but also finishing dishes in the oven.