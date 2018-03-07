MasterChef Junior: Sophia Stark

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The season premiere of the hit FOX show "MasterChef Junior" premieres Friday on KHON2.

Local girl Sophia Stark is one of the contestants.

We first introduced you to the 13-year-old on Wake Up 2day Take2.

Now, she's teaching Living808's John Veneri how to make a delicious strawberry-blueberry trifle.

"My mom made this a couple years ago," Stark said. "It was actually for a Fourth of July thing, because it's white, red, and blue. So I just kind of fell in love with the dish and thought oh, this would be kind of cool to make.

"I like to cook so much different stuff that I honestly don't have a favorite," she added. "I like baking. I like making pies, cakes, and chocolate chip pumpkin cookies. My family loves whenever I make those. My dad will practically beg me to make them on a daily basis."

Website: www.fox.com/masterchef-junior