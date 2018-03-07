Manoa Valley Theatre: Fun Home

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Manoa Valley Theatre presents the Hawaii premiere of the multi-Tony-Award-winning musical "Fun Home."

The show runs through March 18.

"When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic artist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes."