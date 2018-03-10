Local non-profit makes traveling meaningful and fun for visitors and kamaaina

Posted: Mar 09, 2018 05:27 PM HST

Updated: Mar 10, 2018 01:11 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Travel2change is a 501(c)(3) Hawaii based nonprofit organization that imagines travelers as a catalyst for creating positive impacts. 

Their mission is to make travel meaningful and beneficial by offering unique opportunities that the typical traveler would not ordinarily experience. Dusty Loffarelli explains.

You can learn more about Travel2change at the St. Patrick’s Day Block Party and Bar Crawl on March 17 at SALT at Our Kaka’ako.

travel2change.org
www.saltatkakaako.com

