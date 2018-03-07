Lacrosse gains popularity in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Lacrosse is the fastest growing sport on the mainland for grades K-12 and at the college levels and is now gaining popularity here in Hawaii.

Aloha Youth Lacrosse Association (AYLA) was founded in 2003 by a group of lacrosse players who are also parents and wanted to introduce their kids and their friends to lacrosse. From a handful of kids, it has grown to over 200 boys and girls registered to play this spring.

Registration is open now for the spring season.  

For more information, visit the AYLA website at www.alohalax.org.

