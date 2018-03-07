Kahala Mall: HawaiianMiles

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Kahala Mall has teamed up with Hawaiian Airlines for a special offer.

On Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., shoppers can earn 4x HawaiianMiles up to $400, or 1,600 max HawaiianMiles.

"This HawaiianMiles event is actually very special. We have 12 participating stores that are offering an additional six times HawaiianMiles, so four HawaiianMiles from Kahala Mall, and then six HawaiianMiles from these participating stores, you can earn up to 10 HawaiianMiles per dollar," explained Kahala Mall marketing coordinator Theresa Tam Sing.

Customers must spend a minimum of $100 mall-wide to earn the offer.

Website: KahalaMallCenter.com