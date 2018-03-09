HAWAII'S KITCHEN: The Brilliant Ox
Chef Brian from the Brilliant Ox joins us in Hawaii’s Kitchen on Living808. He’s making two great dishes. The first is a favorite of John and Trinis, the Teriyaki Short ribs. The second is the Scotch egg katsu.
Website: http://www.thebrilliantox.com
