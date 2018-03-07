Hawaii Symphony Orchestra offers exciting spring schedule

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra has a full slate of shows over the next three months.

Executive director Jonathan Parrish has a preview of the fun, innovative, and "unbelievably cool" schedule that features more than just classical music.

Highlights include Latin Pop Revolution, the music of Journey and Led Zeppelin, and a live musical accompaniment to the magical movie "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

"We're all about the music. We're about playing great music, and our musicians can play anything. They're versatile. They're professionals, and if it's good music, these artists, these shows, the film, the Harry Potter film we're going to do in April, it's all great music," Parrish said.

Website: hawaiisymphonyorchestra.org