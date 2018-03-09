Energy Innovation: New Home for RevoluSun
RevoluSun Smart Home Innovation Center at SALT at our Kakaako is having its Grand Opening this weekend.
An all new facility to better service their clients.
We take a tour of the new digs and interview the general manager about the celebration.
Website: https://www.revolusun.com/
Latest Local News
Story Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.