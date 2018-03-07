Blue Note Hawaii hosts tribute shows to Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki features some of the state's most renowned artists every month.

This month, two local groups will pay tribute to two legends.

Local jazz group DeShannon Higa and QuadPod will pay tribute to Miles Davis.

Bassist John Kolivas and friends present a tribute to the one-and-only Stevie Wonder.

Tribute to Miles Davis’ First Great Quintet

DeShannon Higa and QuadPod

March 15 at 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Ticket Prices: Premium $35, Loge $25, Bar $15

Trumpeter Miles Davis made music that ultimately defines the history of jazz from the mid-’40s to the early ’90s. Local jazz group DeShannon Higa & QuadPod will pay tribute to Davis’ first great quintet that launched many unknown jazz musicians in the 1950s into the spotlight, including saxophonist John Coltrane.

Tribute to Stevie Wonder

John Kolivas and friends

March 22 at 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Ticket Prices: Premium $35, Loge $25, Bar $15

Bassist John Kolivas and friends present a tribute to one of the most creative musical figures of the late 20th century: Stevie Wonder. As one of the most-awarded male solo artists, Wonder has sold over 100 million records worldwide. He is noted for his work as an activist for political causes, including his 1980 campaign to make Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a holiday in the United States.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to http://bluenotehawaii.com.