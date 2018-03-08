Ready for Disaster Part 5: Key takeaways

◄ Part 4 | Main

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Your time and attention to getting ready for disaster will help keep you and your family safe for emergencies you can and can't see coming.

Using the hurricane-season guideline of 14 days of supplies as a year-round, all-emergency approach covers most of the bases in terms of supplies.

Please remember these key takeaways that will help in a broad range of emergencies:

For a no-notice attack emergency: Get inside. Stay inside. Stay tuned for safety updates.

Start building those supply kits, at the very least "go kits" with a day's worth of water, food and supplies.

Start stockpiling a stay kit with 14 days worth of everything from food and water to tools, pet supplies and medications. Keep your car fueled up, too.

Sit down with your family and plan ahead. Go over how you'll stay in touch, along with who else can be emergency contacts, especially outside your area, like another island or the mainland.

Find out how your school, kupuna care home, even pet daycare will handle an emergency.

Know which room of your home is the best for sheltering in place.

Know ahead of time if you live or work in a tsunami evacuation zone.

If it's overwhelming, start simple with the “go kit” and an emergency contact list.

But do start. Being ready for disaster is up to each and every one of us individually, so we can make it through the worst, stronger, together.

Thank you for your attention, be safe, and aloha.

◄ Part 4 | Main