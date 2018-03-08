Ready for Disaster Part 3: Make an emergency plan

◄ Part 2 | Main | Part 4 ►

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Being ready for disaster starts with making a plan that covers as many scenarios as possible, and making sure everyone in the family is in on it.

Here are some tips on making your own emergency plan.

The resources are plentiful, so many booklets, templates, links, and handouts are available that it can get overwhelming to look at all the to-dos on disaster planning lists. So to get started, boil it down to the basics.

“They should have a plan that they work with their families on so everybody knows how to communicate with mom and dad, or if there are any kupuna who need assistance, or if kids are in school, what to do,” advised Lt. Col. Chuck Anthony of the Hawaii National Guard.

Write down phone numbers for each other, and for off-island and mainland emergency contacts.

"Have a plan and if you can let somebody else know that's not within your area of what you're doing,” said Ed Teixeira, a disaster expert and former state civil defense vice director.

Make sure the kids learn the plan too, and write down key contact phone numbers and addresses in the backpacks for the little ones.

“Sooner or later if you're separated, somebody will come across your child somewhere, either in a shelter or wherever,” Teixeira said, “and that child can then communicate. ‘I'm so and so. I live here. I haven't talked to my parents, but I've got my uncle or aunties.'"

Plan to shelter in place whenever possible. The islands only have shelter space for a very small fraction of the population, and only a sliver of the shelters are rated for hurricanes stronger than a Category 1. You don't need to go to a tsunami shelter if you're not in an inundation zone.

KHON2 asked the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to clarify some misperceptions people have about when to even go to a shelter versus stay at home, and stay out of the way.

"Each individual family has to make a decision,” said Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi of Hi-EMA. "Take a look at your home now. Take a look at whether or not your home is sturdy or not. If you have a safe room, it may be better for you to shelter at home."

Identify in advance and prepare the safest room in your house, but if you have to go, take along as many of your supplies as you can fit in your car, and at a minimum, those “go bags.”

"We're not going to have anything when you walk in. It's just a safe place to hunker down,” said Coralie Matayoshi of the American Red Cross. "After the storm passes, and if your home is destroyed, then we'll try to bring the cots and the blankets and things out, so you have to bring your own bedding too, as well as your water."

"You're going to have to bring your own food, change of clothing, your go bag, your water, flashlights, and then you're going to have a small area for your family to sit and wait,” Kaoiwi said.

"What schools are activated shelters, when and where, and that depends on the county, that depends on the state and the area,” said Department of Education spokeswoman Donalyn Dela Cruz. "If your school in that community is not on the list, it's not a shelter. It's going to be closed."

Add some mapping to your emergency plan -- your house, your neighborhood, the area around work -- what each type of disaster may mean for where you're safest. Ask your kids to tell you about what they've already planned for.

"The majority of our schools have completed all five required drills: tsunami, earthquake, evacuation, shelter in place, and lockdown,” Dela Cruz said.

"Explain to your children, 'Hey, we'll get to you when things are safe, but the school will keep you safe,'” Kaoiwi said.

Ask your boss what the workplace emergency plan is, and if you are the boss, get your team together to make plans or go over them to freshen up.

"FEMA says 75 percent of all businesses will fail after a disaster,” Matayoshi said, “and if you're a small business within two years, 90 percent will fail and this is our economy in Hawaii. It's so important for businesses to be prepared."

Red Cross has readyrating.org, a list of questions to assess where the business stands right now.

“Immediately, it turns around and tells you exactly what to do in order of priority, and then it gives you resources like a playbook for businesses,” Matayoshi said.

If you work in hospitality or are traveling, the tourism sector has been drilling on this, too.

"The resources are in the buildings themselves,” said Jerry Dolak with Outrigger Resorts, which is affiliated with the Hawaii Hotel Visitor Industry Security Association. “They are reinforced concrete. The inside of the stairwells are like a bunker, so we can easily deal with tsunamis, a nuclear threat, by simply evacuating into the interior of the hotel or into the stairwells and ride this thing out until we can get more assistance later."

