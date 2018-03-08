Ready for Disaster Part 2: Your emergency kit essentials

◄ Part 1 | Main | Part 3 ►

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Preparing for a disaster of any kind starts with having the right supplies.

The lists have grown not only in items, but even the number of days recommended. It's now two weeks for your home supply, and at least a day or two in a go-bag in your car and at your office.

"You want that buffer, that two-week supply, because of the way things get shipped into Hawaii and the stores and everything,” said Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Download: Emergency Preparedness Handouts

We're going to talk in terms of “stay kits” and “go kits.” Think of the 14 days as your stay kit, things that will stay put in your home, as that's where you should try to shelter in place for most emergencies.

Your kits should have two weeks of nonperishable food, and don’t forget a can opener.

"Let's say there was an instance where the ports were incapacitated for any period of time,” said Lt. Col. Chuck Anthony of the Hawaii National Guard. “People better have a stockpile of food."

For food in your storage, cycle it through. You can use and replace through the months to watch out for spoilage.

"You need to really look at rotating your stock so to speak,” said Kaoiwi. “Don't try to just buy a whole bunch of stuff and just leave it there."

Be sure to have water, at least one gallon per person per day. That’s 56 gallons for a family of four.

"That's not all drinking. Most people won't drink a gallon of water,” said Frank Suster of City Mill. “But you also need it for cleansing. The toilet in your home, it takes a gallon to flush it. So it's a good idea rather than using good clean water you spend money for, purchase buckets and fill them up. You can put lids on it. You can have 20-30 gallons of water on the side ready to go. The drinking, you can buy your regular bottled water."

You can also fill up your bathtub and make use of what’s in your pool or spa for the non-drinking water.

Include your usual hygiene items: glasses and eye care, toilet paper, and baby items such as wet wipes, diapers and formula.

Also have a first-aid kit, and plan ahead for ample medications and medical equipment.

"The general guidance of two weeks still applies, and for medications, that's a minimum," said Richard Kirchner of Castle Medical Center. He saw first-hand how extended medication planning is critical when he helped families in Japan dig out even as long as six weeks after the 2011 earthquake.

"One particular multi-generation family that we were working with, they all survived the tsunami, went to high ground,” Kirchner said. “Everybody survived, including grandma and grandpa. But grandpa wasn't there, so we asked, 'Where's grandpa?' They said, well, after the tsunami, he wasn't able to get some critical medication he needed and they ran out, and then he passed away a few weeks after the tsunami."

If you have family in facility-based care, Kirchner advised, “Take your own initiative to find out what is available at that facility. Do they have emergency generators? Do they have food and water supplies within the facility itself standing by?"

Have cash on hand, since ATMs and credit-card processing may be impossible.

Have extra clothes, warm ones too, and sturdy shoes

Don't forget some comfort and entertainment, toys or games, to pass what could be a lot of time together.

Have a hand-crank radio or a battery-powered one, a flashlight, batteries, tools, and a fire extinguisher.

Identification and important documents should be in a water-tight box.

“Some people will just invest in good-quality contractor trash bags,” Suster said. “You can put all your valuables in there, lock it tight, so if water does enter your home, it's protected."

If you have animals, don't forget pet supplies. Baxter the Shih Tzu, Brody the Norwich Terrier, and their mom, animal behaviorist Wendy Mah, showed us what to do.

“You do have to think about waste,” Mah said. “I have pee pads. I have poop bags, and I have baby wipes that are dual purpose. You can use it for the animal. You can use it for yourself. If your dogs eat fresh food, try to think about what you and your animals can use. So some pumpkin high in vitamins, sardines, I know may not be people's favorite, but salmon or tuna, you can eat it. Your dogs can eat it. Have a little water dish for each pet."

KHON2 asked, what’s the rule of thumb for how much drinking water per dog per day?

"Depending on the size, the activity level, I would say that if you figure one gallon of water a day, like for humans, that would take care of their drinking water and what they need to be rinsed off,” Mah said.

Think of medications for pets, too, along with cleansing, grooming, and first-aid items, plenty of towels and mats, and crates if you have to leave the house for a shelter.

“If they're going to be allowed to go into a shelter, which is iffy, they need to be contained,” Mah said. “They're not going to allow all these dogs to be roaming around off-leash."

Besides the 14-day "stay kit,” prepare some "go kits,” quick-grab bags that can live in your car and at the office.

"Your go kit can be something small for yourself, for your family,” said Ed Teixeira, a disaster expert and former state civil defense vice director. “But if you just think one day, I'd say keep it simple and just get started."

In the go kit, throw in a form of ID, cash, and copies of critical documents just in case. Have a change of clothes, sturdy shoes, a radio, flashlight, batteries, first-aid kit, a day of non-perishable food, a can opener, some water, hygiene items, and a whistle.

A Red Cross school project even had some kids making their own kit out of an old pillowcase, with things kids can put in themselves, like their toothbrush, even some soap, a blanket, a toy, and things to keep themselves occupied.

If you usually drive until your car's low-fuel light comes on, get in a new habit of filling up sooner.

"You're not going to have time to go down to the store or fill up gas in your car,” Kaoiwi said.

Coming up in Part 3, how to make plans with your family, kids, and your workplace.

