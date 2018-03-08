Ready for Disaster Part 1: No-notice emergencies

Main | Part 2 ►

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hurricanes, tsunamis, even a nuclear attack.

All are very scary and very dangerous emergencies that Hawaii could face.

Are you ready? After the missile alert mistake, it became clear that a lot of us don't know what do to in a time of disaster. So we wanted to make it easy for all of us to get prepared.

“Ready for Disaster” walks you through the steps you should take now to make sure you and your family are ready to respond to emergencies of all kinds.

We've enlisted experts from government, military, and the community, gathered all the current planning guidelines and supply lists, and we tag along as a local family follows the steps.

We begin by getting ready for a no-notice emergency.

Authorities are already working on better planning for not just a nuclear scenario, but even a chemical, biological, or radiological attack. Other sudden events like earthquakes, fires, flash floods, and mass power outages could happen at any time.

“For a no-notice type of disaster, let's say for example an earthquake. We're not going to get any notice. It could happen like that,” said Lt. Col. Chuck Anthony of the Hawaii National Guard.

But there are key differences between this and forecasted weather-related emergencies that individuals and families need know. First, forget the community emergency shelters. They will not be activated. There are no designated blast or fallout shelters.

What may be triggered if there is any advance notice might be:

sirens;

warning messages from the emergency alert system, on TV, radio, and online; and

cellular phone alerts.

You may have only minutes to take protective action.

“They should take any kind of alert seriously, and they should act accordingly,” Anthony said.

For a nuclear attack, the guidance is “get inside, stay inside, stay tuned."

“Get inside” means shelter in place. To survive an initial attack, find any possible protection from the blast, shock, and initial radiation.

If you are indoors, stay indoors away from windows. Basements are ideal, or farther into the core of larger structures.

If you are driving, pull over safely and stop. If an accessible building is very close, go in there. If not, remain in your vehicle and lie down on the floor.

If you are outdoors, immediately get to the closest, strongest building.

“Stay inside” means just that.

Remain sheltered until you are told it is safe to leave or two weeks have passed, whichever comes first.

Short outings could be okayed to get food, water, and medical care.

But how will you know? “Stay tuned.”

Listen to local AM-FM radio stations for official information, because it is expected to be most survivable method of communication.

Electromagnetic pulse blasts may render cell phones, internet connections, even some radio and television unavailable.

Small, portable walkie-talkies could come in handy.

“In my pocket, I keep a transistor radio,” said Frank Suster, a 49-year City Mill employee who manages the Nimitz store. “They call me Frank the dinosaur, because I always have a transistor radio wherever I go."

“Have a hand-crank radio. That's a really important thing to have," Anthony said.

If your kids are at school, do not go to reunite until clearance to do so has happened. This is going to be one of the hardest parts for parents and kids, but is critical.

"Don't rush to get your children,” advised Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. “If it's an attack, like a terrorist attack or a radiological incident that might occur, your school is smart enough and they've got the procedures in place on how to protect the children."

KHON2 asked the Department of Education how they are locating the proper place to shelter-in-place for a missile situation campus-by-campus.

"The DOE does have a Safety, Security, and Preparedness Branch,” said department spokeswoman Donalyn Dela Cruz. “They actually go out and assess the situation with the principal within the various drills. But now with shelter-in-place, we are locating the ones that are shored up and hardened. There are some schools that have portables, for example, that would not be an ideal location."

Schools are preparing to have kids for as long as 48 hours after an attack, including food and water. Your home should have two weeks worth of supplies on hand for all hazards, and we're going over those lists later on, but in your car and at your work, keep "go bags" that have at least a day, ideally two, of things like water, high-nutrition nonperishable food, clothes, flashlight, a radio, and a first aid kit.

"Being prepared is not just the responsibility of the government. Being prepared is the responsibility of every individual,” Anthony said.

In Part 2, we'll go over how to get started now on building your emergency kits, and the growing list of what you need.

